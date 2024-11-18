Open Menu

Three Thieves Held, Stolen Bikes, Gold Ornaments, Laptop Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Three thieves held, stolen bikes, gold ornaments, laptop recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested three thieves recovering stolen motorcycles and gold ornaments, laptop and drugs from them here in the limits of City police station.

According to the police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat taking action against thieves and dacoits arrested three alleged thieves.

The arrested thieves included Rajab Ali son of Munir, Abrar son of Irshad and Faizan son of Fazal Karim. The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles and 17 Tolas of gold ornaments, one laptop and 375 grams of hashish from their possession.

The arrested accuseds were wanted to police in multiple theft cases.

The further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.

