Three thieves held, stolen valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three thieves and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat, the Rohilanwali police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) hamza Ghafoor launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police arrested three thieves Shoaib, Muzamil and Naeem. The police have also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 200,000 from their possession.

Case has been registered against the criminals, police sources added.