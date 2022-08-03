UrduPoint.com

Three Thieves Held With Stolen Sheep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Three thieves held with stolen sheep

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Muzaffarabad police have arrested three thieves and recovered stolen sheep from their possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mujahid Hussain resident of Mouza Doaba reported police about a week ago that unknown thieves have stolen away his three sheep.

The police registered the case and started the investigations.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muzaffarabad Muhammad Sarfraz conducted a raid and arrested three thieves Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Sibtain. The police have recovered stolen sheep worth Rs 160,000 from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffarabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

1 hour ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.