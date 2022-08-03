Three thieves held with stolen sheep

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Muzaffarabad police have arrested three thieves and recovered stolen sheep from their possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mujahid Hussain resident of Mouza Doaba reported police about a week ago that unknown thieves have stolen away his three sheep.

The police registered the case and started the investigations.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muzaffarabad Muhammad Sarfraz conducted a raid and arrested three thieves Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Sibtain. The police have recovered stolen sheep worth Rs 160,000 from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, police sources added.