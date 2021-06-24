Three Tiktokers Arrested Over Filming Outside Govt Building
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:50 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three Tiktokers for filming video outside government building.
According to police spokesperson here,four persons --Faisal Kamal, Afzaal Ahmed,Rana Ali and Sufayan Joyea made a Tiktok video in front of City Phool Nagar police station building.
The police launched investigation when the clip went viral and arrested three accused film makers- Faisal,Afzaal and Ali, while Sufayan managed to escape from the scene.
Phool Nagar police registered case,while further investigation was underway.