Three Top Officials Of Karachi Development Authority Awarded Appreciation Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Dr. Badar Jameel on Thursday awarded appreciation certificates to Director Recovery Raza Qaimkhani, Director Land Atta Abbass and Director IT Kamal Ahmed Siddiqui, on their out-standing performances

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the KDA was taking practical steps to further stabilize the KDA.

The Director General KDA said that efforts were eing made by Director Recovery and Director Land for recovery of out-standing dues and over Rs 110 million had been recovered in the recent past by the KDA.

The DG KDA expressed his satisfaction over the performance and said that all the available sources would be used for recovery of dues while all the officers had to put their positive efforts in this regard.

