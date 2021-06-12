Three tourists died at Shangrila when tree fell on their vehicle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three tourists died and one sustained critical injuries at Shugran when the driver of their vehicle was changing the tyre and a nearby tree fell on the vehicle owing to the thunderstorm.

According to the police sources, the incident took place when all of the sudden, a nearby tree fell on the Parado vehicle No. 444 of tourists belonging to Noshero Feroz, Sindh during their visit to Shugran. Their driver was changing the punctured tyre at the time of the incident due to torrential rain coupled with the thunderstorm.

As result, three people including Aqib Shah and Ameer Hamza, residents of Sind and driver Adeel resident of Murree died at the spot while another tourist Hasnain Abbas sustained critical injuries. The police sent the two dead bodies to Noshero Fairoz and one to Murree.

Torrential rain coupled with hail and thunderstorm paralyzed life in the Hazara division while temperatures also dropped significantly.

According to the detail, owing to thunderstorm many roads including Karakoram Highway was blocked at several places in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts where dozens of trees, huge billboards and electricity poles were fallen on roads.

The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) also cleared Galyat road blockage caused by the thunderstorm in the area, Church Park and Shangrila Hotel road Nathiagali roads were blocked for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

In Kundla Nathiagali, electricity transmission lines were broken due to thunderstorms and fell on the road resulting in electricity breakdown was observed for more than a dozen villages of the area where Wapda teams are working to restore the electricity.

Besides GDA, Police, PESCO and Rescue 1122 teams are taking part in the recovery operation in Galyat.