UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Tourists Died At Shangrila When Tree Fell On Their Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:48 PM

Three tourists died at Shangrila when tree fell on their vehicle

At least three tourists died and one sustained critical injuries at Shugran when the driver of their vehicle was changing the tyre and a nearby tree fell on the vehicle owing to the thunderstorm

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three tourists died and one sustained critical injuries at Shugran when the driver of their vehicle was changing the tyre and a nearby tree fell on the vehicle owing to the thunderstorm.

According to the police sources, the incident took place when all of the sudden, a nearby tree fell on the Parado vehicle No. 444 of tourists belonging to Noshero Feroz, Sindh during their visit to Shugran. Their driver was changing the punctured tyre at the time of the incident due to torrential rain coupled with the thunderstorm.

As result, three people including Aqib Shah and Ameer Hamza, residents of Sind and driver Adeel resident of Murree died at the spot while another tourist Hasnain Abbas sustained critical injuries. The police sent the two dead bodies to Noshero Fairoz and one to Murree.

Torrential rain coupled with hail and thunderstorm paralyzed life in the Hazara division while temperatures also dropped significantly.

According to the detail, owing to thunderstorm many roads including Karakoram Highway was blocked at several places in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts where dozens of trees, huge billboards and electricity poles were fallen on roads.

The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) also cleared Galyat road blockage caused by the thunderstorm in the area, Church Park and Shangrila Hotel road Nathiagali roads were blocked for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

In Kundla Nathiagali, electricity transmission lines were broken due to thunderstorms and fell on the road resulting in electricity breakdown was observed for more than a dozen villages of the area where Wapda teams are working to restore the electricity.

Besides GDA, Police, PESCO and Rescue 1122 teams are taking part in the recovery operation in Galyat.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Police Electricity Abbottabad Murree Hotel Driver Visit Road Vehicle Died Traffic Mansehra Hail Rescue 1122 Church All PESCO

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

37 minutes ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

37 minutes ago

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

1 hour ago

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

4 minutes ago

Cloudy, gusty wind with chances of drizzle likely ..

4 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.