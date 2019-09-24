Three touts arrested from passport office in Faisalabad

The police arrested three touts outside Regional Passport Office situated at Jail road here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 )-:The police arrested three touts outside Regional Passport Office situated at Jail road here Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested three touts who were busy extorting money from citizens on the pretext of getting them passports issued on urgent basis.

The police recovered bank receipts,passports and other documents from their possession.A case was registered against the accused,he added.