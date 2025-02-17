Open Menu

Three Traders Arrested For Selling Substandard Lollipops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Three traders arrested for selling substandard lollipops

District administration here Monday conducted a raid at Pipal Mandi, the city’s busiest trade hub’ and arrested three traders for selling substandard lollipops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) District administration here Monday conducted a raid at Pipal Mandi, the city’s busiest trade hub’ and arrested three traders for selling substandard lollipops.

On the directives of provincial government, all the shops in Pipal Mandi were thoroughly checked.

During the operation, three shopkeepers were found guilty of selling low-quality sweets and were booked under relevant laws.

Authorities also confiscated all substandard items from their shops.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that administration would not tolerate actions that put children's health at risk. He emphasized that strict measures would be taken against those selling unsafe food products.

He also urged public to report any instances of substandard food sales to district administration so that prompt action could be taken against violators.

