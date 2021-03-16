UrduPoint.com
Three Traders Recovered In Grand Chaman Operation: Levies Force

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:12 PM

Three traders recovered in grand Chaman operation: Levies force

Levies Force in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered three traders besides arresting two criminals involved in abduction and other heinous activities

CHAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Levies Force in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered three traders besides arresting two criminals involved in abduction and other heinous activities.

According to Levies Force, a team on a tip off started search operation in Hazar Ganji area of Gulistan, successfully made the recovery of traders abducted some six months ago from Chaman area of Balochistan.

The Levies Force also nabbed two persons who were found involved in abduction of the traders.

The accused were taken to a place for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

