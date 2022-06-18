UrduPoint.com

Three Traffic Police Personnel Nabbed Over Issuing Fake E-challans

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh Circle conducted a major raid and arrested three traffic police personnel while issuing fake E-challans.

According to police sources, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh Waseem Leghari along with his team arrested three traffic police personnel for issuing hundreds of fake E-challans at wrong location and embezzling money through the device at Bhutapur flyover suburban area of Jhang Road city Muzaffargarh.

The traffic police personnel included Qaiser Abbas, Amir Sharif and Shehzad Hussain have been arrested red-handedly and a case registered against them.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Wasim Akbar Leghari while talking to media said that the device and thousands of rupees were recovered from the accused.

He said that this was a big gang of traffic police and more policemen were also involved in it.

He said that investigations were underway and whole gang will be arrested soon.

