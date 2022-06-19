UrduPoint.com

Three Traffic Police Personnel Nabbed Over Issuing Fake E-challans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Three traffic police personnel nabbed over issuing fake E-challans

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh Circle conducted a major raid and arrested three traffic police personnel while issuing fake E-challans.

According to police sources, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh Waseem Leghari along with his team arrested three traffic police personnel for issuing hundreds of fake E-challans at wrong location and embezzling money through the device at Bhutapur flyover suburban area of Jhang Road city Muzaffargarh.

The traffic police personnel included Qaiser Abbas, Amir Sharif and Shehzad Hussain have been arrested red-handedly and a case registered against them.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Wasim Akbar Leghari while talking to media said that the device and thousands of rupees were recovered from the accused.

He said that this was a big gang of traffic police and more policemen were also involved in it.

He said that investigations were underway and whole gang will be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Jhang Circle Muzaffargarh Money Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.