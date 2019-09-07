Three trains granted additional stop-over in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has announced additional stop-over for three trains to facilitate people.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, 45- Up/46-Down Pakistan Express train, runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi, will now stop at Shuja Abad Railway Station, 47- Up/48-Down Rehman Baba Express Train, runs between Faisalabad and Karachi, will stop at Dera Nawab railway station and 17- Up/18-Down Millat Express, runs between Malakwal and Karachi will temporarily stop at Khanpur Railway Station.

These stop-over had been granted for threemonths.