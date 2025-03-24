Three truck-load seized, five restaurants sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Lahore district administration has intensified its anti-encroachment crackdown across the

provincial capital, resulting in the seizure of three truckloads of goods and the sealing of five restaurants.

According to spokesperson, the operations, carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner

(DC) Syed Musa Raza, aimed to clear illegal encroachments and maintain urban order.

The spokesperson added that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui removed

illegal banners in Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town, and sealed one shop. AC Raiwind Zohaib Mumtaz

eliminated unauthorized streamers and banners, sealing five encroaching restaurants. AC Ravi Tariq Shabbir dismantled two makeshift huts on GT Road, Shahdara. AC Nishtar Town Muhammad Saleem Aasi conducted operations on Defence Road, Khayaban-e-Ameen, and Kahna.

AC Allama Iqbal Town Umair Mehmood confiscated a large quantity of encroachment material in a follow-up operation. AC Shalimar Saqib Tarazi took action in Mughalpura, Shalimar, Lal Pul, Nabi Pura, Fateh Garh, and Canal Road. AC City Babar Ali led an operation on Infantry Road, seizing illegal goods.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue aggressively. He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone setting up illegal structures, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to keeping Lahore clean and obstruction-free.

Meanwhile, the district administration arrested two individuals for overcharging at illegal parking stands. AC Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui led the operation, where the suspects were charging Rs 50 per motorcycle.