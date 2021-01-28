UrduPoint.com
Three TTP Terrorists Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Three TTP terrorists arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as three terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested by police in a combing operation conducted in Qayyumabad area of Karachi city.

According to an official, the Defence Police conducted a combing operation in Qayyumabad D Area during which three TTP terrorists identified as Rooh Khan s/o Wazir Rehman, Khair ullah s/o Taam Khan and Karimullah Jan s/o Ali Jan were arrested.

The police also recovered two hand grenades, bomb and three pistols along with rounds from their possession.

Cases registered against arrested persons under relevant law and further investigations were underway.

