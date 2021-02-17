UrduPoint.com
Three Tuck Shops Sealed, Six Arrested On M-1 Due To Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mardan Saman Abbas taking notice of public complaints Wednesday paid a surprise visit to service areas of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway M-1 and sealed three shops due to overcharging.

The office of Assistant Commissioner informed that six persons were also arrested for not observing the government rates and charging three times more than the market rates.

She directed the hotels owners and shopkeepers to clearly display the rate list and sell the edible items on market rates otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

