Three UCs of South District elect their new office-bearers

At the level of Union Councils (UCs) in District South, Lyari's UC 11 and 12, while Saddar's UC 2, the elections for the reserved seats of labor, women, minority, and youth members have been completed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :At the level of Union Councils (UCs) in District South, Lyari's UC 11 and 12, while Saddar's UC 2, the elections for the reserved seats of labor, women, minority, and youth members have been completed.

In an announcement by the Administrator South and Returning Officer Hammad ND Khan, here on Wednesday, it was stated that in Lyari's UC 11, Labor, Youth, Minorities, and Women in UC 12, whereas Youth and Labor seats in Saddar UC 2, elected their new office-bearers by raising their hands.

Assistant Returning Officer Akhtar Ali Sheikh and Rao Saleem Saber were also present on the occasion.

After the election, Administrator South & Returning Officer Hammad ND Khan congratulated the elected representatives and expressed hope that the newly elected bearers will serve the people in their respective Constituencies without discrimination and with good intentions.