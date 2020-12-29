UrduPoint.com
Three UK Returnees Diagnosed With New Variant Of Covid-19 In First Phase

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Three UK returnees diagnosed with new variant of Covid-19 in first phase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department took 12 Covid-19 samples of the United Kingdom (UK) returnees for Genotyping out of which six were tested positive and three showed the new variant of the Covid-19 in the first phase.

The Genotyping showed 95 percent match of the new variant from the UK. These samples would go through another phase of genotyping, according to the Health department.

Meanwhile, the contact tracing of these patients is in process and their contacts are being isolated also.

