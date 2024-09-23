Three universities got vice-chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab University got a permanent vice chancellor after two and a half years, while the VCs in UET and University of education have also been appointed.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for 4 years.

Higher Education notification has been issued after the approval of Punjab Chief Minister.

Chairman PHEC Dr. Shahid Munir has been appointed Vice Chancellor of UET. Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry has been appointed as VC University of Education. The Vice-Chancellors of both the universities were appointed for 4 years.