Three Unknown Assailants Burnt To Death A Man In Limits Of Jand

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in limits of Jand

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :In a cold blooded murder case, three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in limits of Jand Police station of Attock on Monday.

Victim's brother, Mohammad Nadeem, told the police that his brother worked as a watchman at the landlord's house, where three persons poured petrol over him and set him on fire while he was sleeping.

The accused managed to flee from the crime scene while Jand Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Attock Police on Monday arrested a suspected man for publishing posts carrying defamatory statements on social media.

According to police the man identified as Umair Ali- a resident of Fateh Jhang allegedly posted "hateful material" on his facebook account and on different whats app groups as well.

According to the Police the accused was arrested and sent behind bars after registration of a case against him.

