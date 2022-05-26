Three unregistered factories sealed in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan has sealed three factories for lack of registration and certificate of quality control authority on Thursday.

On directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Habibullah Arif, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adeel Ahmad Sattar inspected food items manufacturing units in Par Hoti, Mardan.

He checked cleanliness, expired and adulteration in food items.

He directed the owners of factories for adherence to the principles of hygienic conditions with immediate effect and also directed them for obtaining quality control certificates from the concerned agencies.