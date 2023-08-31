Three unregistered seed dealers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Three unregistered seed dealers were booked and their shops sealed for selling substandard seeds here on Thursday.

According to official sources,a team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department Sargodha headed by Seed Inspector Mansoor Ahmad raided at Mid Ranjha and Sial morr areas and found that Hashim Ali, Adeel Raja and Muhammad Aslam were selling crop's seed illegally.