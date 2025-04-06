Open Menu

Three Vehicle Collision In Sahiwal Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Three vehicle collision in Sahiwal leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least one person was killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided with a rickshaw on a busy road in Sahiwal on Sunday morning.

According to Police sources, the accident happened when one of the motorcycles lost control and collided with the rickshaw, which then crashed into the second motorcycle and killed one person name Adnan Ashraf on the spot, private news channel reported.

The impact was severe, leaving one person dead at the scene and two others injured, sources added.

Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the incident and provided medical aid to the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, examining factors such as speeding, reckless driving.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

1 hour ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

10 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

10 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

10 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

11 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

12 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan