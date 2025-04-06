Three Vehicle Collision In Sahiwal Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least one person was killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided with a rickshaw on a busy road in Sahiwal on Sunday morning.
According to Police sources, the accident happened when one of the motorcycles lost control and collided with the rickshaw, which then crashed into the second motorcycle and killed one person name Adnan Ashraf on the spot, private news channel reported.
The impact was severe, leaving one person dead at the scene and two others injured, sources added.
Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the incident and provided medical aid to the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, examining factors such as speeding, reckless driving.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three vehicle collision in Sahiwal leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Vehari trailer accident6 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif highlights Pakistan's progress under PM Shehbaz Sharif9 hours ago
-
Azma Bukhari promises more good news after power tariffs reduction10 hours ago
-
Kashmir Women’s Conference slam Global Community’s Silence on Alarming Atrocities Against Kashmi ..11 hours ago
-
2 killed in failed robbery attempt in Karachi11 hours ago
-
Respectful evacuation of Afghan Refugees from AJK begins: DC Mirpur11 hours ago
-
PTI politics revolves around Self-Interest: Kayani11 hours ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested after 4 years in Attock11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb*****correction***11 hours ago
-
PML-N steering nation toward progress: Barrister Daniyal11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb11 hours ago