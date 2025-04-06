Three vehicle collision in Sahiwal leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least one person was killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided with a rickshaw on a busy road in Sahiwal on Sunday morning.

According to Police sources, the accident happened when one of the motorcycles lost control and collided with the rickshaw, which then crashed into the second motorcycle and killed one person name Adnan Ashraf on the spot, private news channel reported.

The impact was severe, leaving one person dead at the scene and two others injured, sources added.

Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the incident and provided medical aid to the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, examining factors such as speeding, reckless driving.