Three Vehicle Lifter Gangs Busted, 6 Cars, 72 Motorcycles Recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :CIA police claimed to have arrested three gangs of vehicle lifters and recovered six cars and 72 motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said Friday that CIA police on special direction of CPO Sohail Chaudhary conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 16 active members of 3 vehicle lifter gangs from various parts of Faisalabad.

The police arrested Mano gang including its ring leader Muhammad Mumtaz alias Mano and his three accomplices while Faisal gang was nabbed along with ring leader Muhammad Faisal and 4 accomplices. Similarly, the police also arrested Bali gang along with its ring leader Muhammad Bilal and his 6 accomplices.

The police recovered 6 cars and 72 motorcycles worth Rs.1.0332/- million from the possession of the accused who were wanted in various cases to the police of Batala Colony, Gulberg, Kotwali, Jhang Bazaar, Raza Abad, Sargodha Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, D-Type Colony, Factory, City Jaranwala, Khurarianwala and Tandlianwala police station.

Meanwhile, owners of these stolen vehicles were called at Police Line Complex and the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary handed 6 cars and 72 motorcycles to them, spokesman added.

