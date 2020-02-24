UrduPoint.com
Three Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 16 Motorcycles Recovered In Faisalabad

D-type Colony police arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered 16 motorcycles and other looted material from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :D-type Colony police arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered 16 motorcycles and other looted material from their possession.

Police said on Monday that SHO D-Type Colony police station Sub Inspector (SI) Talish Abbas along with his team conducted raids and three members of vehicle-lifter gang including its ring leader Farooq Azam,resident of mohallah Hajji Pura Wazirabad, Sakhawat of Bukhsh Park of Toba Tek Singh and Saleem of Allama Iqbal Colony.

The police recovered 16 motorcycles, jewelery worth Rs.180,000, cash amounting to Rs227,000 and weapons from their possession.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that these accused were wanted to police in 80 cases. They handed over looted items to another accused Arsalan resident of Allama Iqbal Colony who sold the same in other districts.

The CPO announced cash prize and certificates for the team, spokesman added.

