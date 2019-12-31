Three vehicle-lifters arrested in Lahore

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, City Division, have busted a vehicle-lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovering stolen three motorcycles and four rickshaws from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, City Division, have busted a vehicle-lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovering stolen three motorcycles and four rickshaws from them.

DSP AVLS City Saleem Mukhtar Butt led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Arshad alias Rashoo, the ring leader, and his two accomplices, Shahbaz and Rashid.

The gangsters confessed to committing dozens of vehicle-lifting crimes in different areas of the city.