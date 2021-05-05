UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Vehicles Impounded, 21 Challaned

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

Three vehicles impounded, 21 challaned

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain impounded three vehicles and challaned 21 others for violating anti-corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain impounded three vehicles and challaned 21 others for violating anti-corona SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Secretary RTA checked nine public transport stands in Tandlianwala and Sammundri and impounded 3 vehicles.

He challaned 21 other vehicles and imposed Rs.52,000/- fine on them.The secretary issued warning to drivers that they would be locked behind the bars,besides cancelled their driving licenses and route permits if they again violated the SOPs, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Armed Forces unification a historic achievement: M ..

2 minutes ago

Athlete comes down hard upon the govt for lack of ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie scientists urge to protect frog species to ..

2 minutes ago

China greenlights four sci-tech innovation IPOs

3 minutes ago

Ancient Mesopotamian marshes threatened by Iraqi s ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand's unemployment drops to 4.7 percent in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.