Three vehicles impounded, 21 challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain impounded three vehicles and challaned 21 others for violating anti-corona SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Secretary RTA checked nine public transport stands in Tandlianwala and Sammundri and impounded 3 vehicles.

He challaned 21 other vehicles and imposed Rs.52,000/- fine on them.The secretary issued warning to drivers that they would be locked behind the bars,besides cancelled their driving licenses and route permits if they again violated the SOPs, spokesman added.