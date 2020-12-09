Three vehicles seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) seized three vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 19,000 over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain said vehicles violating SOPs would be impoundedand no one will be allowed to put the public lives on risk, adding that transporters shouldfollow SOPs regarding coronavirus.