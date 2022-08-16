UrduPoint.com

Three Veterinary Drug Stores Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Three veterinary drug stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Three veterinary drug stores were sealed for selling spurious lumpy skin vaccine here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf and district drug controller Ghulam Abbas Sandhela raided at various veterinary drug stores near Noori Gate and found spurious lumpy skin disease vaccine and serum in Makhdoom veterinary store, Al-Makkahand Joyia medicine stores. The additional director sealed the stores after taking into the custodyof spurious medicines.

Recent Stories

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

5 seconds ago
 Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

53 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.