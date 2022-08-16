Three veterinary drug stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Three veterinary drug stores were sealed for selling spurious lumpy skin vaccine here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf and district drug controller Ghulam Abbas Sandhela raided at various veterinary drug stores near Noori Gate and found spurious lumpy skin disease vaccine and serum in Makhdoom veterinary store, Al-Makkahand Joyia medicine stores. The additional director sealed the stores after taking into the custodyof spurious medicines.