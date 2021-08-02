UrduPoint.com

Three Villages Inundated As Water Level In River Chenab Rises

Three villages and standing crops over hundreds of acres were inundated in the district as water level in River Chenab has surged

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) : Three villages and standing crops over hundreds of acres were inundated in the district as water level in River Chenab has surged.

The flood water has entered the houses, schools and government offices, due to which people have started to move safer places with their animals and valuables. The link of several villages with district head quarters has been cut off.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has suspended supply of electricity to flood-hit villages, due to which, residents were facing a great deal of difficulties.

As per information of Flood Control Room, the inflow of water in River Chenab at Trimu Headworks was 123,167 and outflow is 16,867.

The district administration has directed flood affected people to shift to safer places.

More water is expected in River Chenab at Trimi Headworks in next 48 hours.

Rescue-1122 has been put on alert to provide emergency service to flood effected people.

