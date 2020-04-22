UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Wanted Criminals Held In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

Islamabad Sihala and Shehzad town police stations have arrested three criminals wanted to police in kidnapping and crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sihala and Shehzad town police stations have arrested three criminals wanted to police in kidnapping and crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

According to details, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal assigned the task to Station House Officers of his Zones to ensure arrest of those criminals wanted to police for their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature.

Special teams were constituted for the purpose and one of the team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) of Sihala police Malik Bashir nabbed Qadeer Shah and Aaqib Shah for their involvement in kidnapping of Malik Saad for ransom.

Another police team of Shehzad town police station headed by SHO Inspector Hakik Khan nabbed a proclaimed offender Ejaz. Police have also got their physical remand form the concerned court and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Kidnapping Police Station Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

1 minute ago

Taiwan president apologises for virus infections o ..

1 minute ago

Top Diplomats of Russia, Iran, Turkey Discuss Next ..

1 minute ago

WTI Crude June Futures Rise Above $16 Per Barrel A ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rise by Over 1,100 ..

4 minutes ago

6 held over weapons display on social media

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.