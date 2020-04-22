Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

Islamabad Sihala and Shehzad town police stations have arrested three criminals wanted to police in kidnapping and crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Islamabad Sihala and Shehzad town police stations have arrested three criminals wanted to police in kidnapping and crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

According to details, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal assigned the task to Station House Officers of his Zones to ensure arrest of those criminals wanted to police for their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature.

Special teams were constituted for the purpose and one of the team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) of Sihala police Malik Bashir nabbed Qadeer Shah and Aaqib Shah for their involvement in kidnapping of Malik Saad for ransom.

Another police team of Shehzad town police station headed by SHO Inspector Hakik Khan nabbed a proclaimed offender Ejaz. Police have also got their physical remand form the concerned court and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.