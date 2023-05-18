Three wanted in murder case arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Three suspects wanted in the alleged murder of the caretaker of the local mosque and injuring others were arrested on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, three accused namely Mehran, Faizan, and Jabran along with three other accomplices allegedly shot and killed Muhammad Ijaz over a dispute of mosque administrative affairs a few days ago and fled from the scene.

Police on Thursday raided their respective hideouts and arrested them.