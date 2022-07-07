UrduPoint.com

Three WASA Officers Demoted Over Misuse Of Powers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had demoted two Deputy Directors and a Assistant Director on the charge of misbehavior, threatening and misuse of powers.

A spokesperson for WASA said on Thursday, the allegations leveled against the officers by the citizens Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Muhammad Danish were proved during inquiries.

The competent authority demoted Deputy Directors Shahid Iqbal Gill and Furqan Haider to the post of Assistant Director while Assistant Director /Sub-divisional Officer Shahnawaz Nyia was also demoted and suspended and directed to report to the directorate of administration.

