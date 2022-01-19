Three Wasa officials suspended over negligence

Three employees of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Three employees of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were suspended over negligence.

A Wasa spokesman on Wednesday said a few days ago, Babar Nadeem,8, fell into an open manhole at Talianwala Road and died.

On this incident, the chief secretary Punjab took a serious notice and directed the Managing Director (MD) to probe the matter and submit its report.

During an inquiry, MD Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry found three officials, including Assistant Director Ghulam Muhammad Abad Ahmad Raza, Sub Engineer Waqar Ahmad and SupervisorSamuel Masih, guilty.

The MD suspended the officials and further action against them was underway, he added.