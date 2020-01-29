Three waste water units sealed in Lahore

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Judicial Water and Environment Commission on Wednesday jointly raided and sealed three waste water units on Ferozpur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Judicial Water and Environment Commission on Wednesday jointly raided and sealed three waste water units on Ferozpur Road.

The operation was led a team with representatives from the EPA, Judicial Commission and Lahore Police. The team conducted raid at factories located on Ferozpur Road and sealed a pharmaceutical, dying & printing and a leather unit.