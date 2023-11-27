Three wedding halls fined for violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration is ensuring strict implementation of one-dish policy in weddings by closely monitoring halls and marquees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration is ensuring strict implementation of one-dish policy in weddings by closely monitoring halls and marquees.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the district inspected 57 wedding halls and marquees and fined three owners Rs150,000 for violating the one-dish policy.

They checked 19 marriage halls in Sargodha tehsil,14 in Kot Momin, in Sahiwal tehsil 5, Shahpur 6, in Sillanwali 4, Bhalwal 13 and six wedding halls in Bhera tehsil.

The owners of Al-Saif Marriage Hall Sial Mor Kot Momin, Gloria Palace Wedding Hall Kot Momin and Palm Land Restaurant near Langerwala Bridge Sahiwal were fined Rs 50,000 each for violating the one-dish policy.