Open Menu

Three Wedding Halls Fined For Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Three wedding halls fined for violations

The district administration is ensuring strict implementation of one-dish policy in weddings by closely monitoring halls and marquees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration is ensuring strict implementation of one-dish policy in weddings by closely monitoring halls and marquees.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the district inspected 57 wedding halls and marquees and fined three owners Rs150,000 for violating the one-dish policy.

They checked 19 marriage halls in Sargodha tehsil,14 in Kot Momin, in Sahiwal tehsil 5, Shahpur 6, in Sillanwali 4, Bhalwal 13 and six wedding halls in Bhera tehsil.

The owners of Al-Saif Marriage Hall Sial Mor Kot Momin, Gloria Palace Wedding Hall Kot Momin and Palm Land Restaurant near Langerwala Bridge Sahiwal were fined Rs 50,000 each for violating the one-dish policy.

Related Topics

Marriage Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sillanwali All

Recent Stories

Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

6 seconds ago
 Climate change gets in the way of French oyster cu ..

Climate change gets in the way of French oyster culture

8 seconds ago
 Two held with narcotics:

Two held with narcotics:

11 seconds ago
 Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s ..

Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s physical remand in £190m cas ..

13 seconds ago
 Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

20 minutes ago
 ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

20 minutes ago
PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

20 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID ..

22 minutes ago
 Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS ..

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS, discusses mutual cooperation ..

24 minutes ago
 realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! Fro ..

Realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! From Start-up to Mainstream, real ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand chal ..

Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand challenge

27 minutes ago
 Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid atta ..

Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid attack’ in UK

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan