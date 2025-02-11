Three-week cleanliness campaign kicks off in Abbottabad

A three-week-long cleanliness campaign has been launched in Abbottabad under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan leading the initiative

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A three-week-long cleanliness campaign has been launched in Abbottabad under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan leading the initiative.

The campaign began with an awareness walk and practical cleaning efforts, highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The initiative is part of the Chief Minister’s public service agenda, aiming to improve municipal services, ensure timely garbage collection, and create a pollution-free environment. Various government departments, including TMA, WASA, and other relevant authorities are actively participating in the campaign.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toro, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, and CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, who also took part in the cleaning efforts.

During the event, DC Abbottabad engaged with sanitation staff, encouraged their efforts, and addressed their challenges, issuing necessary directives to enhance their working conditions.

As part of the campaign, garbage collection and disposal at designated dumping points will be prioritized across the city.

Special attention will be given to cleaning streets, open spaces, and drainage systems, while the installation of garbage bins will be ensured. Additionally, water supply lines will be repaired and access to clean drinking water will be improved.

DC Abbottabad urged citizens to cooperate with authorities by disposing of waste in designated areas and actively participating in the campaign to make Abbottabad cleaner and more beautiful.