Open Menu

Three-week Cleanliness Campaign Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Three-week cleanliness campaign kicks off in Abbottabad

A three-week-long cleanliness campaign has been launched in Abbottabad under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan leading the initiative

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A three-week-long cleanliness campaign has been launched in Abbottabad under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan leading the initiative.

The campaign began with an awareness walk and practical cleaning efforts, highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The initiative is part of the Chief Minister’s public service agenda, aiming to improve municipal services, ensure timely garbage collection, and create a pollution-free environment. Various government departments, including TMA, WASA, and other relevant authorities are actively participating in the campaign.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toro, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, and CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, who also took part in the cleaning efforts.

During the event, DC Abbottabad engaged with sanitation staff, encouraged their efforts, and addressed their challenges, issuing necessary directives to enhance their working conditions.

As part of the campaign, garbage collection and disposal at designated dumping points will be prioritized across the city.

Special attention will be given to cleaning streets, open spaces, and drainage systems, while the installation of garbage bins will be ensured. Additionally, water supply lines will be repaired and access to clean drinking water will be improved.

DC Abbottabad urged citizens to cooperate with authorities by disposing of waste in designated areas and actively participating in the campaign to make Abbottabad cleaner and more beautiful.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

17 minutes ago
 BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

1 minute ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

1 minute ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

1 minute ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

1 minute ago
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

24 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

20 minutes ago
 Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development proj ..

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

12 minutes ago
 Joint operation carried out against illegal electr ..

Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

12 minutes ago
 KUST counseling center inaugurated to support stud ..

KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health

12 minutes ago
 ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan