Three-week faculty development programme concluded at HEC Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The first cohort of three-week National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) designed by the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC for newly inducted faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Sindh and Balochistan was concluded at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional Center here Thursday. The programme was attended by as many as 25 participants from public sector higher education institutions of Sindh and Balochistan. NFDP is structured to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, including teaching and learning, applied research and professional practice.

During the closing ceremony of the program, Advisor for Academics, Curriculum and NAHE HEC Engr.

Muhammad Raza Chohan virtually addressed the participants as the chief guest. He congratulated the NAHE and all the participants on successful completion of NFDP. He highlighted the core goals and course content of NFDP specially designed for newly inducted faculty members of the HEIs. He stressed on the importance of professional development for the teachers and how it will be beneficial for them to unleash the potential of their students and to work on their future academic leadership. He advised the successful participants to explore opportunities to win research grants at local, national and global level that will eventually help the local community.

At the end, certificates were distributed by Director General NAHE, Muhammad Faisal Butt.