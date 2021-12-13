Three-week flower exhibition starts at Islamia College Peshawar

A three-week flower exhibition inaugurated here at Islamia College Peshawar where Defence Housing Authority (DHA) put multi colors Gul-e-Daudi (Chrysanthemum) flowers on display for the students, teachers and general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-week flower exhibition inaugurated here at Islamia College Peshawar where Defence Housing Authority (DHA) put multi colors Gul-e-Daudi (Chrysanthemum) flowers on display for the students, teachers and general public.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the gardeners over successfully planting colourful Chrysanthemum flowers.

Vice Chancellor, Islamia College Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, Brigadier Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Col.

Haider Abbas of DHA, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Director IM Sciences, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar of Islamia College Peshawar Dr Qasim Mansoor Jalali, Provost Islamia College Mian Syed Kamal, Administrative Officer Akbar Amin, President of Senior Alumni Association Muhammad Zaman Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Organizer Dr Izhar Ahmed, Prof Dr Sarir Badshah, Former Administrative Officer Anwar Khan, Assistant Registrar Academics Muhammad Shabir Khan and Coordinator Inter Studies Prof Dr Saeed ullah Jan were present on the occasion.