Three-week long activities under 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' conclude

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A three-week long activities under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahleez Par' concluded here on Wednesday.

The district administration on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar executed Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir led the programme.

The teams of district government participated in cleanliness, sewerage work, covering manholes with lids and removed walk chalking.

Spokesperson for the district administration Zeeshanul Haq said that under the programme 52,441 activities were conducted, and during which, 204 public complaints were also redressed.

He said that necessary precautionary measures were being adopted to cope with flood like situation during the coming monsoon.

He said that whitewash of public buildings and maintenance work of parks had also been completed.

Proper monitoring of the activities were carried out and found all the work up to the mark, he added.