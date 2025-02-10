Three-week long cleanliness campaign launched in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank on Monday launched a three-week cleanliness campaign in the district to ensure a healthy and clean environment for citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam Khan, who officially kicked off the campaign under the KP government’s Awami Agenda program.

According to the district administration, the cleanliness campaign will continue across Tank city as well as various village councils to make the entire district clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor as per directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the campaign would last for three weeks to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and instilling a sense of social responsibility among the residents.

He also urged citizens to come forward and actively participate in this campaign to keep their homes and surroundings clean.

