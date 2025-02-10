Open Menu

Three-week Long Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Three-week long cleanliness campaign launched in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank on Monday launched a three-week cleanliness campaign in the district to ensure a healthy and clean environment for citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam Khan, who officially kicked off the campaign under the KP government’s Awami Agenda program.

According to the district administration, the cleanliness campaign will continue across Tank city as well as various village councils to make the entire district clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor as per directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the campaign would last for three weeks to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and instilling a sense of social responsibility among the residents.

He also urged citizens to come forward and actively participate in this campaign to keep their homes and surroundings clean.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

36 minutes ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

36 minutes ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

51 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

1 hour ago
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

1 hour ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

2 hours ago
 16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi d ..

16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024

2 hours ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan