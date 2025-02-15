Open Menu

Three-week Long Cleanliness Drive Of WSSC In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Three-week long cleanliness drive of WSSC in full swing

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Under the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Awami Agenda Program, a three-week-long special cleanliness drive was in full swing under Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan.

The cleanliness drive was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms Sarah Rehman.

While talking to APP, Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan has said that the aim of the campaign was to provide better municipal services to the citizens, including garbage collection, and drain cleaning.

Special attention will be given to cleaning the streets and drainage systems of DIKhan. In addition, garbage heaps in surrounding areas will be collected and disposed of at designated points, he added.

He emphasized that it was the joint duty of the government and the people to carry out the drive honestly.

He called for raising awareness among people about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He said that people should put the garbage at designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

