Three-week Long Independence Day Celebrations Conclude At PMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The three-week-long Independence Day celebrations at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) concluded with a grand closing ceremony held at the college auditorium.
The event, themed "Palestine and the Unity of Thought," aimed to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause and the essence of freedom through the lens of their ongoing struggle.
The event honoured the winners of various competitions held during the celebrations. Awards were presented to students who excelled in essay writing, speech, poetry, milli songs, calligraphy, painting, and quiz competitions. These activities were designed to foster creativity and highlight the importance of unity, freedom, and cultural identity. Students from various academic institutions participated in the competitions.
Prof. Dr. Zahoor Swati, former Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Peshawar, delivered the concluding remarks, emphasizing that despite Pakistan's challenges, it has continued to progress and proved itself as a viable state.
He also pointed out that many of the nation's current issues stem from a lack of understanding and non-adherence to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.
Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, in her address, reiterated the significance of the Palestinian struggle, noting that without understanding their plight, the essence of freedom becomes difficult to grasp. She stressed that the event sought to enlighten the youth about the ongoing issues in Palestine and encourage active participation in supporting their cause.
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq Haneef, and Dr. Bakht Biland presented awards to the distinction holders.
Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, CEO of Prime Foundation, Prof. Dr Hafeez Ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director, faculty members and students.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal fish hunters arrested, fined1 minute ago
-
Alhamra set to host two-day kids' Carnival1 minute ago
-
Nephew kills two uncles over property dispute in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha division to observe 'Dengue Day' on Sep 2512 minutes ago
-
KPRA Mardan confiscates restaurant’s sales records on Swat Motorway21 minutes ago
-
Speeding van crushes motorcycle in Kasur, killed 221 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls for UN access to Kashmir to address human rights abuses22 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
200 criminals so far arrested in Sep42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pediatric Federation pushes for 'ROP' awareness, early screening to save newborn vision1 hour ago
-
Global artists to join Sindh's cultural celebration from September 26: Asif Hyder Shah2 hours ago
-
Four women die as gravel-laden dumper truck crushes Mehndi ceremony2 hours ago