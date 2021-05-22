Three-week Programme Under "Khidmat Ap Ki Dehliz Per" Finalized

The Punjab government has finalized the first three-week programme under the "Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per", fixing the first week for the general cleanliness, the second for the drainage and sanitation, and the third for cleaning and beautification of government buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has finalized the first three-week programme under the "Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per", fixing the first week for the general cleanliness, the second for the drainage and sanitation, and the third for cleaning and beautification of government buildings.

During the cleanliness week, a special drive would be launched for the lifting garbage, and solid waste, repair of street lights, removal of wall chalking and banners. In the second week, drainage of sewerage, cleaning of drains, manholes, and public toilets will be carried out under a campaign. In the Third week, activities would take place for the whitewash of government buildings, BHUs, RHCs, beautification of parks and green belts, and cleaning of the government offices.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will soon inaugurate the programme.

In this connection, Punjab Chief Secretary presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the Programme here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed that all government machinery must work actively and diligently for the success of the initiative.

He said that all the officers and departments should implement the program in line with its real spirit.

The chief secretary said the purpose of this initiative was to resolve the problems of the people at their doorstep, adding that people should be sure that the government is creating facilities for them. He directed the officers to ensure the participation of civil society, locals, and Tiger Force in the program.

The meeting was briefed that feedback would be taken directly from the public on the given targets every week and field activities would be monitored through an app. The ranking of districts would be done based on their performance and reward and punishment would be given over good and poor performance respectively.

The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of local government and information, commissioner Lahore, Chairman PITB, DGPR, and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of solid waste management companies, and PHAs participated through video link.