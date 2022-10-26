Three wheat flour smuggling bids foiled, 460 bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled three bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 460 bags here on Wednesday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officials of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three truck drivers namely Gulistan, Rehan and Ishaq and recovered 460 wheat flour bags from their possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.