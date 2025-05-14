Three-wheel cycle provided to disabled citizen

On the directive of Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, a three-wheel cycle was provided to a physically disabled citizen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) On the directive of Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, a three-wheel cycle was provided to a physically disabled citizen.

The beneficiary expressed his gratitude to the Regional Director for this generous act.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari said that a request for a tri-wheel cycle was submitted by a needy citizen named Mehboob. Upon review, the application was approved and the cycle was handed over to the deserving individual.

Regional Director appealed philanthropists to actively participate in charitable deeds and come forward to help the underprivileged members of society.

APP/rzq/mwqP