Three-wheel Cycle Provided To Disabled Citizen
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM
On the directive of Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, a three-wheel cycle was provided to a physically disabled citizen
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) On the directive of Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, a three-wheel cycle was provided to a physically disabled citizen.
The beneficiary expressed his gratitude to the Regional Director for this generous act.
Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari said that a request for a tri-wheel cycle was submitted by a needy citizen named Mehboob. Upon review, the application was approved and the cycle was handed over to the deserving individual.
Regional Director appealed philanthropists to actively participate in charitable deeds and come forward to help the underprivileged members of society.
APP/rzq/mwqP
Recent Stories
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
Nation stands united with armed forces
SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 2021
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief
Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all costs5 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik27 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 1727 minutes ago
-
Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured27 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development27 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces4 minutes ago
-
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all costs12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines, tests12 minutes ago
-
Man shoots, kills brother over petty dispute4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana40 minutes ago
-
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala40 minutes ago