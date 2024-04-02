Open Menu

Three Wheelie Doers Arrested After Their Firing Video Goes Viral

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral

The police have arrested three wheelie doers after their firing video goes viral on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The police have arrested three wheelie doers after their firing video goes viral on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that three youth resorted to aerial firing while doing one-wheeling on their motorcycles on Jhang Road. They also made video and spread it on social media.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore a special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Operation which conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing all the three accused who were locked behind bars.

The police also recovered weapons and bikes from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

