Three wildlife animals recovered in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A back bear cub and three monkeys have recovered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department at Malakand district on Saturday.

According to wildlife department, these wildlife animals were recovered from a house at Barkhela Malakand district.

One accused was arrested during the raid and a case has been registered against him under the wildlife laws.