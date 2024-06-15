Three women, a minor injured in cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Three women and a minor were injured in cylinder explosion in the house of a person named Abdul Wali in Shaheen Town, situated on main Jamaluddin Road University Town here Saturday, an official of the Rescue 1122 said.

Ambulances and fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 officials for providing them medical aid to burn victims.

A fire broke out after a cylinder explosion, after which the rescuers completely controlled the fire in 20 minutes, the official said.