Three Women, A Minor Injured In Cylinder Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Three women and a minor were injured in cylinder explosion in the house of a person named Abdul Wali in Shaheen Town, situated on main Jamaluddin Road University Town here Saturday, an official of the Rescue 1122 said.
Ambulances and fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 officials for providing them medical aid to burn victims.
A fire broke out after a cylinder explosion, after which the rescuers completely controlled the fire in 20 minutes, the official said.
Recent Stories
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health experts urge caution with meat consumption on Eid-ul-Azha16 seconds ago
-
Drugs recovered from car19 seconds ago
-
CCPO orders foolproof security for cattle markets, Eid prayer gatherings22 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Karachi Company Police Station10 minutes ago
-
Five accused involved in cutting leg of camel in Sanghar arrested: Sharjeel10 minutes ago
-
Food authority conducts operations in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Constabulary's Fort in Shabqadar20 minutes ago
-
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon21 minutes ago
-
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing for Eid-ul-Azha in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Maher delivers inspiring sermon on Arafah Day, emphasizing faith, Islamic tenets to millions ..30 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi40 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense Bahawalpur holds meeting40 minutes ago