Three women abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Three females including two teenage girls and one married woman were allegedly abducted in the three different incidents in twin cities of Taxila and Wah on Friday, police sources said.

According to the sources, Saeed Akhter while lodging his report to Taxila Police has said that his 16 years old daughter went to local academy from where she was abducted by unknown persons.

Separately, Shahzad Ahmed has reported to Wah Cantonment Police that his 18 years old daughter was abducted by four persons.

Moreover, Behram Khan has reported to Wah Saddar Police that his wife was abducted by Alam Khan along with his three accompanies.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.