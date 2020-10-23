UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Women Among Five Killed In Tank Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Three women among five killed in Tank firing

Five person including three women from the same family on Friday were killed when attackers entered a house and started indiscriminate firing on their cousins' family in Hassankhel village, in the vicinity of Mullazai police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Five person including three women from the same family on Friday were killed when attackers entered a house and started indiscriminate firing on their cousins' family in Hassankhel village, in the vicinity of Mullazai police station.

The police said three women, a child were among the five killed in the bloody attack.

The incident was result of some domestic issue between the two families.

The police further informed that a proclaimed offender, Attaullah, his mother and wife were among the dead.

Heavy numbers of police personnel reached the place of incident and started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Attack Police Police Station Wife Same Women Family From

Recent Stories

Opposition Lawmaker Adamos Adamou Elected Parliame ..

24 seconds ago

WHO Expert Says Many European Cities May Run Out o ..

26 seconds ago

Int'l conference pledges to 'remain steadfast' in ..

27 seconds ago

NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exerci ..

31 seconds ago

Balochistan govt asks PDM to postpone rally in the ..

4 minutes ago

PHP registered 1175 cases on various violations du ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.