Three women among five killed in Tank firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five person including three women from the same family on Friday were killed when attackers entered a house and started indiscriminate firing on their cousins' family in Hassankhel village, in the vicinity of Mullazai police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Five person including three women from the same family on Friday were killed when attackers entered a house and started indiscriminate firing on their cousins' family in Hassankhel village, in the vicinity of Mullazai police station.

The police said three women, a child were among the five killed in the bloody attack.

The incident was result of some domestic issue between the two families.

The police further informed that a proclaimed offender, Attaullah, his mother and wife were among the dead.

Heavy numbers of police personnel reached the place of incident and started investigation into the incident.